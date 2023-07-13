Cars that are often underestimated but which are actually worth buying for their reliability, quality and prices

The choice of a car it also depends on personal preferences, driving needs, and individual budget. But there are some models to mark on the notebook because of the triple guarantee of reliability, quality and attractive prices. Here are our picks:

Asian cars

Hyundai Tucson offers a compelling travel experience thanks to its ability to insulate the occupants from outside noise, bumps and road irregularities. All versions of this crossover are equipped with a basic safety system that includes seven airbags, a dual-zone automatic climate control system and a lane keep system. There range of engines available it is reliable and designed to improve the comfort of the driver and passengers, as well as guaranteeing reduced fuel consumption. The starting price of the Hyundai Tucson is 30,000 euros.

Mazda 3 It is equipped with various driver assistance systems, such as driver attention monitoring, active forward obstacle detection, traffic assistance. Also present is the Mazda Connect system, which includes a voice recognition function, an updated navigation system and a digital version of the car manual, as well as a Bose audio system with 12 speakers. Under the hood, the Mazda 3 is available with a 122hp Skyactiv-G M-Hybrid petrol engine. The starting price for this car is around 25,000 euros.

Kia Picanto it is a modern and practical car, a compact city car but equipped with five doors and sufficient space both in the passenger compartment and in the boot. The side features a longitudinal rib that goes up towards the rear, giving the bodywork dynamism. The back features pronounced horizontal lines on the bumper, a wraparound rear window and vertical headlights with a particular bracket shape, which increase the feeling of width and robustness of the car. The starting price starts at 13,000 euros.

Italian cars

Evo 4 is another model in the crossover line that offers compact dimensions, but a large interior space. Derived from the Chinese model Jac S3, the changes made by Dr are limited to a few details. Evo Cross 4 is a large double cab pickup with four doors and five seats. This car is also produced in China and corresponds to the Jac Shuailing T8 model, differing only in the brand. The price of the Evo Cross 4 ranges from 18,900 to 20,400 euros.

Fiat Panda is a city car characterized by a rounded and practical bodywork, equipped with 5 doors to facilitate access. The passenger compartment offers good brightness and has an original design with raised seats. Driving comfort is adequate thanks to smooth steering and shifting. The car has sufficient acceleration and offers good visibility, providing a reassuring feeling of stability. There are not many advanced driver assistance systems. The starting price of the Fiat Panda is around 15,000 euros.

Dr 4.0 It is a B-segment crossover with front-wheel drive. It features a modern design, with well-defined fenders and an imposing front end, offering a convenient value for money. The declared consumption is interesting, but we point out the lack of modern driving assistance devices. The basic price of the Dr 4.0 is 19,000 euros.

European cars

Renault Captur offers a wide range of options to choose from, with several interesting solutions available, such as petrol engines, bi-fuel LPG and three different hybrid versions. The passenger compartment is characterized by large internal spaces and a refined finish, as well as the presence of a 16 cm sliding sofa which increases practicality. There provision of security systems it is particularly rich. Renault Captur does not have a dual-zone automatic climate control system. The base price of the new Renault Captur starts at 22,000 euros.

Citroen C3 It is a segment B car, characterized by a body with rounded shapes and a front design typical of the most recent models of the French brand, with headlights arranged on three levels and a thin grille placed in an elevated position. Can choose asober and elegant aesthetics with a solid colour, or a more lively and sparkling look with a contrasting colored roof and wide dark plastic bands on the doors. This customization possibility also extends to the interior. The starting price is 18,000 euros.

Seat Ibiza it was the first car from the Volkswagen group to benefit from the new MQB A0 modular platform, later adopted by other models over four meters long as well. With an increase of 9cm in width, it features a bold design characterized by deep ribs on the bonnet and sides. The update introduced a new dashboard more sophisticated and refined than the previous one, and a new infotainment system, complete with online services, with a monitor positioned higher above the center console. The price starts from 19,000 euros.

American cars

Chevrolet Spark presents an increase of 14 centimeters compared to its predecessor, Chevrolet Matiz. Despite its compact size, the Chevrolet Spark’s cabin offers plenty of room, with generous passenger space. There engine range of the Chevrolet Spark is limited, with the availability of only two powertrains: a 1.0-litre petrol engine with fuel injection, which allows smooth driving in city traffic. It is possible to find it on the used market starting from 6,000 euros.

Ford Puma It is a compact crossover featuring an aggressive design, with a large honeycomb front grille, bulging fenders, deep ribs along the sides and steeply raked rear pillars. Inside, the raised driving position and modern dashboard are appreciated, although some controls are positioned too low, such as the buttons on the base of the gear lever for deactivating the ESP and distance sensors. The price starts from 27,000 euros.

Jeep Renegade offers a spacious interior compared to its external dimensions. The boot has a capacity of 351 litres, which can be extended to 1,297 by folding down the rear seats. The Jeep Renegade road behavior it is pleasant and offers a high level of comfort, even if on bumpy roads the response of the suspensions can be stiff, and at high speeds rustling can be perceived due to the square shape of the bodywork. The initial price is 23,000 euros.

