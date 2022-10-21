«We are seeing an increase in diagnoses of celiac disease in adulthood“. The professor Antonio Iannetti, gastroenterologist illustrates the symptoms, including extraintestinal ones, of a pathology which, according to the estimates of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, affects 1% of the population. In the face of a still much lower number of diagnoses: “it has been calculated that in the Italian population the total number of celiacs is around 600,000, against the more than 233,000 diagnosed to date”, reads the ISS report. To date, the only therapy for the celiac subject – Iannetti reiterates – remains a diet characterized by the absence of gluten.

Trend in cases of celiac disease

Even more widespread than celiac disease – explains the professor – is gluten sensitivity or non-celiac gluten sensitivity. “It is a syndrome characterized by gastrointestinal and non-gastrointestinal symptoms, related to the presence of gluten in the diet of people who do not suffer from celiac disease or from wheat allergy”.

Cases of celiac disease in Italy