He shows up with boxing gloves in front of the carabinieri barracks in Spresiano, throws stones, smashes the sign of the historic headquarters and the intercom. A man was arrested at dawn on Friday 21 October.

It was just after 6, when he created chaos, screaming, banging and waking the residents: “He had boxing gloves, I hid behind the hedge because I was afraid”, says a resident of Via Dei Giuseppini.

The attacker was stopped by the military and an ambulance was called in the morning to transfer him to the hospital. The reasons why the individual attacked the carabinieri are not yet clear.

