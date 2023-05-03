Cases of flu are decreasing but the epidemic is spreading – Healthcare

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 03 MAY – The intense avian flu season seems to have passed its peak and in the last three weeks the number of outbreaks in the world has dropped compared to the previous three weeks. However, the identification of the infection in areas of the planet that had hitherto been immune to it is worrying. These are the trends identified by the latest report of the World Organization for Animal Health on highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses.



According to the report, 48 outbreaks of bird flu in poultry were recorded worldwide between March 31 and April 20 (up from 26 in the previous three weeks). The majority (36) have been reported in Europe. Overall, around 1.5 million animals died or were killed. On the other hand, the decline in wild animals was strong: there were 33 outbreaks globally, compared to about 150 in the previous three weeks.



“There has been a slight decrease since previous periodic reports. However, the first appearance of highly pathogenic avian viruses in birds other than poultry in The Gambia at the end of March is noteworthy and demonstrates that the disease is still spreading in new areas”, writes the World Organization for Animal Health, which reports that, in addition to the animal cases, on 27 March the Chinese health authorities notified the WHO of a case of human infection with the avian influenza A/H3N8 virus .



“The World Organization for Animal Health recommends that countries maintain their surveillance efforts, farm-level biosecurity measures and continue to report early outbreaks of avian influenza in both avian and non-avian species,” he concludes. the report. (HANDLE).

