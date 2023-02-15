news-txt”>

“The Gemelli University Hospital ensures a public service open to all, which does not select cases according to economic convenience and which, on the contrary, often undertakes unprofitable services in order to respond to the needs of patients. A reality like ours, capable of 100,000 hospitalizations a year, of a million outpatient services, of offering advanced treatments and attracting valuable scientists and clinicians from all over Italy and from all over the world, cannot be taken for granted”. So the Rector of the Catholic University, Franco Anelli, on the occasion of the opening of the 2022-2023 Academic Year of the Rome branch of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart.

The ceremony was held in the presence of the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, who extended his best wishes to the university community and emphasized “the important growth and affirmation of the Catholic University in the Italian and international university scene, thanks to the ability to be able to offer quality teaching, to respond to the requests that come from society without ever losing its heritage of ideas and values.These same principles guide the welfare reality of the Gemelli Polyclinic which, by combining quality of care and inclusiveness, has achieved efficiency and high level of care, obtaining important recognitions also at an international level. A combination that must be safeguarded and valued”.

In his first report as Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, Antonio Gasbarrini stated that “the aim in the next academic year will be to train excellent doctors and health professionals, capable of dealing with any type of patient and health-related problem. Along this path, our girls and boys will be able to make use of the most modern teaching systems, the best technologies, cultured and motivated teachers, a Campus equipped with the Gemelli Polyclinic and a network of solidarity initiatives which will make it possible to experience that health it is not only hyper-technology, but above all it is taking charge of the basic needs of man”. According to Gasbarrini, the Faculty of Medicine has four objectives: teaching, research, assistance and solidarity. “This last mission is the one we are most proud of – he underlined – because it represents our distinctive trait”.