Champions, Paris SG beats Milan 3-0. Rossoneri last in the standings – Football

“Am I worried? Yes, it’s always like this when you lose two games in a row. It’s the first time this year. I’ve seen things that we can develop better, our group isn’t over with this match. We have to run. But now we have to get back into the championship”: Milan coach Stefano Pioli says this to Prime after the 3-0 defeat suffered by Milan against PSG. “It’s a heavy result. I think Milan did everything they had to do. They made good use of the opportunities they had. We had an excellent first half, then in the second half too many wrong passes and inaccuracies. Instead they struck at the right moments “, concludes the Rossoneri coach.

“We have to understand the situation, recently we have conceded too many goals against the big teams and we score few goals. We have to be more intense, more attentive in the defensive phase, more willing to make an extra run.” Interviewed ‘hot’ by Sky Sport at the end of Paris SG-Milan, the Rossoneri captain Davide Calabria expresses his disappointment at the defeat. “They are strong, they have a real phenomenon up front (Mbappé ed.) – says Calabria -, but the result makes you angry because honestly a team like ours cannot lose 3-0”.

Milan can do nothing against the PSG stars. Mbappé and his teammates get the hat trick and annihilate the Rossoneri still without a goal. A clear, cutting result that speaks of the technical gap on the pitch. Second consecutive defeat for the Rossoneri – after Juve in the championship – who in the Champions League are bottom of the group with two points. PSG are in the lead (6), followed by Borussia and Newcastle (4). Now Milan’s path is even more complicated, qualification almost a feat in which a lot depends on the return match at San Siro. In the meantime, however, the problem of the lack of goals needs to be resolved: the Rossoneri are the only team together with Benfica who have not yet scored in this Champions League. It is the fifth consecutive match without goals, which has never happened before for an Italian team. Winning at the Parc des Princes would have been sensational, because limiting Mbappé is almost impossible. On the other hand, Leao doesn’t illuminate as expected and when individuals don’t make the difference, the group has to. But Milan has the problem of injuries, too many. Pioli had no changes in attack, also because Jovic – the only one available – was injured in the warm-up. Problems that will need to be remedied quickly. The return becomes a fundamental match, albeit a very complicated one. On Sunday there is Napoli and a championship clash to win. The first half is decided by the champion. Because a player with Kylian Mbappé’s talent, when he wants to make a difference, he practically always succeeds. Milan’s defenders don’t have an easy life.

It’s the tough task for Kalulu deployed on the right to limit the Frenchman. But in the 32nd minute of the first half it was Tomori who was unable to stop the Parisian champion’s creativity: speed, double step, the Rossoneri defender who lay down on the ground intoxicated by the attacker’s movements and a goal at the near post. It’s the supremacy of the champion. So everything good that Milan had built in the first half crumbled. Because up until the half hour the Rossoneri had managed to contain PSG. Despite the weak approach of Pioli’s team and the two yellows received by Thiaw (again) and Krunic in just 7 minutes, Milan managed to take measures and appear in Donnarumma’s area. The last pass is always missing and no clear scoring opportunities are created, but the feeling is that Pioli’s team can keep up with the PSG stars. Then Mbappé’s flash which is a cold shower, a bitter return to reality when facing what is probably the best player in the world. At the start of the second half Dembelé had his goal disallowed for a foul on Musah in midfield, it could be a sensational opportunity for Milan to rebalance the result, but a few seconds later Pulisic inexplicably wasted it by not kicking on goal a stone’s throw from Donnarumma and preferring the pass to Giroud marked tight. But if Milan makes a mistake, PSG doesn’t forgive. In the 7th minute Dembelé’s shot, Maignan’s clearance and Kolo Muani’s winning tap-in. It is the goal of tranquility for the Parisians, of collapse for Milan. Leao comes close to scoring on just one occasion, in the 33rd minute, but Donnarumma deflects it for a corner. Giroud finds few playable balls, Pulisic tries but isn’t precise. Substitutions in midfield with the entry of Adli and Pobega seem to give greater danger to the Rossoneri’s actions but the goal is still missing. Indeed, it was Mbappè who came close to scoring a double by hitting the post and then Lee punished with a 3-0 which hurt terribly

