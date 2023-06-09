check the release date in advance, revealed by Amazon Japan

Francesco Muccino | 8/06/2023, ore 19:10

Still leaks for the release dates of the games arriving in 2023: after reporting the leak on the release of Blasphemous II from the PlayStation Store, the portal Gematsu points out that a similar situation also occurred with Lies of Pintriguing Soulslike inspired by the fairy tale of Pinocchio.

Specifically, the leak comes this time from Amazon Japanwhich cataloged the physical versions PlayStation 5 e PS4 Of Lies of P with release scheduled for September 19, 2023. Usually, Japanese retailers book games only when they have absolute certainty about the release date, so it is extremely likely that what emerged from Amazon’s Japanese division is true.

After all, Lies of P had already been confirmed for the Summer Game Fest in recent days, ready to show itself through a new trailer which at this point should reveal officially when the Soulslike of Neowiz will be available on the market. Just a few hours before the start of the event, scheduled for 21:00 Italian time today 8 June, and we will be able to see the work again in action together with its release date.

In addition to the PS5 and PS4 versions, we finally remember that Lies of P will also make its debut on PC, Xbox Series X/S e Xbox Onewith landing on Xbox Game Pass already on day one.