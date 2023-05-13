that’s when drinking water causes weakness and hurts the brain

Water is the most important food for our health, so much so that nutritionists from many quarters recommend drinking at least 2 liters a day. 8 glasses of water a day is the right measure to keep our body hydrated and not have problems with headaches, dizziness, dizziness and confusion. A little water before eating satiates us sooner and sometimes prevents us from introducing more food into our bodies than we actually need.

Not everyone knows it but drinking water must also be done very carefully because if we drink quickly we risk not getting it to all the cells because it immediately ends up in the bladder ready to be urinated. Doctors recommend drinking water in small sips to quench all the cells including those of the brain. Drinking a glass of water in the morning before eating cleanses the body of toxins that have accumulated in it during the night. A little water, on the other hand, before bed could also help you sleep more peacefully. As in all things, the important thing is never to overdo it and drink in moderation.

What diseases does water cause? Poor water quality can help spread cholera, dysentery, hepatitis, typhoid, heartworm, giardiasis, and even schistosomiasis among people. This is why it is always important to drink good water and avoid taking water that is unfit for human consumption. Unfortunately, we don’t always have the tools at hand to know if the water we’re drinking is among the best or not, but before drinking water we must always be careful.

For example, if you drink water in a plastic bottle there are many risks around the corner linked to this container which could release dangerous substances into the liquid. Some analyses, for example, have discovered that the poor conservation of water in plastic bottles can lead to the release of substances such as aldehydes, ketones, monomers and other toxic substances into the liquid which can do a lot of harm to our bodies, especially to children and the elderly. . Furthermore, once opened, water comes into more contact with bacteria and germs that plastic retains more easily.

In conclusion, simply drinking water hides many pitfalls for our body and that is why we must always pay attention. Among the dangers we run there is also that linked to drinking too much water which can lead, even if rarely, to a real intoxication which, if not treated immediately, can lead to compromising our brain function. Generally this occurs when you drink 3/4 liters of water in about an hour. Even if it is a very rare condition, be careful not to underestimate it.