Michele Guzzo, the young chef who died tragically climbing over a gate in Viale Partigiani d’Italia in Parma

Parma, 12 March 2023 – It is bled to death climbing over the gate of a friend’s house in Viale dei Partigiani d’Italia in Parma. The protagonist of the tragic story – as reported by the media and the local Parma press – a young man of 28 years, Michele Guzzoconsultant for a company active in the catering sector a Forli e chef graduated from the Almathe international cooking school based in Colorno, in the Parma area.

The fact happened yesterday morning in Parma, but was announced today.

Severed the femoral artery

According to the reconstruction of the facts, the boy seriously injured his thigh when climbing over the gate, probably to go and see his friend: a tip of the railing, however, would have severed his femoral artery. After having done a few meters he would have fainted and then bled to death. The alarm went off around 9 when the boy’s friend’s family she saw him lying in the garden. The 118 health workers, the men of the Flying Squad, the Flying Squad and the Scientific Police intervened on the spot, in vain, who set to work to reconstruct the genesis of the facts.

The 28-year-old’s body is located at the office of Forensic medicine available to the public prosecutor who will decide whether to enforce theautopsy.

Who was Michele Guzzo

Michele Guzzo, 28, defines himself on social media ‘Food lover’. He had graduated as a chef at Alma, the prestigious international cooking school based in Colorno. Currently he worked as a cook in Romagna but as soon as he could he returned home to be with family and friends.

“Hi Michele” write friends on social media. But even among those who did not know him the condolences are strong, also due to the manner of what happened: “How unfair life is! You cannot die like this” are the comments on social media. ” A big hug to this desperate dad”.

But there are also those who wonder why the young man has committed a lightness such as to cost him his life and those who argue that the pointed gates, generally with an ‘anti-theft’ function, should all be replaced.

