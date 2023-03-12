Build a dream with one heart and start a new journey with one heart and one heart——Side Notes on the Closing of the First Session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference

People’s Daily News The spring tide is surging, and the land of China is full of vitality.

On the afternoon of March 11, the Great Hall of the People was solemn and majestic. More than 2,100 members of the CPPCC National Committee came one after another to attend the closing meeting of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping was unanimously elected as the President of the country and the Chairman of the Central Military Commission. This is the choice of history, the expectation of the people, and the great trust of the times.” Chairman Zhang Jianming of Mingyu Industrial Group Co., Ltd. recalled this exciting moment of the two sessions this year, Emotionally.

Let go of the burden and develop boldly. “General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered an important speech when he visited the members of the Democratic National Construction Association and the Federation of Industry and Commerce who participated in the CPPCC meeting and participated in the joint group meeting. I listened to the speech of the General Secretary on the spot, and I was very excited and encouraged. The phrase ‘one of my own’ , It fully demonstrates the weight of private enterprises and private entrepreneurs in the heart of General Secretary Xi Jinping, and reflects the care and attention of the Party Central Committee to the healthy development of the private economy. I believe that in the broad stage of the new era and new journey, the private economy has great potential and will definitely do a lot!” Member Zhang Jianming said.

The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference newly established the “environmental resources circle”. “Chinese-style modernization is a modernization in which man and nature live in harmony. Make the mountains and rivers beautiful, and paint the land. The picture scroll of a beautiful China is unfolding in our hands.” Yu Guodong, director of the Chongqing Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment, deeply feels the mission is glorious and the responsibility is heavy. “The establishment of the environmental resources community is a new starting point for the CPPCC to gather wisdom, seek good strategies and gather consensus. We must continue to give full play to our professional advantages and put forward reasonable suggestions.”

At 3:00 p.m., the closing session will begin.

Resolutions on the work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC, resolutions on the report on the work of proposals… As various resolutions and reports were passed, the audience burst into applause again and again.

Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning delivered a speech:

“Better implement the decision-making and deployment of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the work requirements of the CPPCC, gather the wisdom and strength of Chinese people at home and abroad, and make positive contributions to the realization of the goals and tasks set by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China“;

“Together with one heart and one mind, work together, strengthen confidence, move forward with courage, strive to write a new chapter in the development of the CPPCC, and work together to build a socialist modern country in an all-round way and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”;

…………

Amid the majestic national anthem, the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee came to an end.

A new journey, a new departure. This year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is also a crucial year for the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan”. Hundreds of millions of people are embarking on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

Starting from the spring, we will go to the future together. Walking out of the Great Hall of the People, the committee members moved forward with confidence.

“In the ten years of the new era, our country has made great strides from a scientific and technological power to a scientific and technological power, which has doubled our confidence!” Cai Ronggen, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and a researcher at the Institute of Theoretical Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said proudly, “Facing the future, we must meet the needs of the country. Oriented, strengthen basic research, cultivate a high-level talent team, and support the great cause of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement “strong muscles and bones”!”

Committee member Wang Guangfa, director of the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine of Peking University First Hospital, submitted a proposal on improving the construction of relevant supporting systems and mechanisms to facilitate the high-quality development of public hospitals. “As a new member of the medical and health sector, I will work, use medical professional knowledge, focus on investigation and research, and contribute to the construction of a healthy China.”

According to Shi Ganping, chairman of Demai International Industry Group Co., Ltd., the key is to firmly grasp the primary task and unswervingly promote high-quality development. A new path with high content, good economic benefits, low resource consumption, and less environmental pollution. We will focus on promoting the high-end, intelligent, and green development of the manufacturing industry.”

Perform duties for the country and fulfill responsibilities for the people. As of 20:00 on March 5, the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee received a total of 5,399 proposals. After review, 4,689 cases were filed, 82 cases were merged, and 628 cases were turned into opinions and suggestions.

“This conference has inspired enthusiasm, inspired spirit, enhanced high recognition, and condensed broad consensus. These days, committee members from all walks of life are closely following the importance of implementing new development concepts, building a new development pattern, and promoting high-quality development. We need to conduct in-depth consultations and plan good strategies.” Yang Yudong, vice chairman of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, secretary of the secretariat, and member of the party group, said, “We must bring our experience and experience to the workplace, conscientiously perform the basic duties of the trade union, and continue to improve people’s livelihood and well-being.”

Build a dream and start a journey together, and start a new game with one heart. The members of the CPPCC stated that they must unite more closely around the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, fully implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, strengthen confidence, work hard and forge ahead with one heart and one mind, and strive for the comprehensive construction of society. Unite and strive for a socialist modernized country and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation!

At this time, outside the Great Hall of the People, red flags were hunting and fluttering in the wind.