Piombino regasification terminal, in addition to the Greens, unions, cobas, students and M5S also protest
Beyond 1.000 the people who participated in Piombino at the demonstration against the regasifier promoted by committees and environmentalists. In addition to the Greens and environmental associations, trade unions, cobas, students, M5S and various forces of the left were present.
