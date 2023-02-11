In Sanremo 2023 it is the cover evening, as well as the one that gives us the most satisfaction from the point of view of the looks: of course, there are practically more than double the singers to indulge in. Back on stage at the Ariston Carla Bruni with a Versace jumpsuit, while tonight’s co-host is Chiara Francini who puts on a true diva outfit by Moschino.

Clare Francini: 7

Soon it will be Valentine’s Day and Chiara Francini, a great fan of Moschino, didn’t have it repeated twice: for her monologue she chose a maxi dress studded with all kinds of hearts. Not your typical big-night dress, but the line was crazy. Promoted.

Colla uncle and Ditonellaplaga: 8 (she)

Ditonellapiaga returns to Ariston after last year’s participation with Donatella Rettore. And he does it in style: little black dress with crystals and red stockings. The boys, on the other hand, are in a “let’s skip school and have a picnic” mood. Not received.

Paola&Chiara: 6

Dress like any of us Millennials on New Year’s Eve 2000 plus T-shirts with their names on it. A little self-referential, but since they cover themselves, what did you expect?

Mara Sattei 8 e Noemi 6

Fringed top and black trousers for the premiere, simple and gritty. Noemi a bit Morticia a bit sciura in a grand evening dress: we expected better.

Lda e Alex Britti (5)

At the second glitter jacket we are almost certain that Lda wants to copy Amadeus’ look. Alex Britti upholstery. No.

Anna Oxa: 4

It’s cold outside, it’s hot at the Ariston, but maybe he took the advice to dress in onions a little too literally. Tonight he is a variant of the homeless look of the third evening, complete with a hood outside the overcoat. I don’t know.

Levante: 8

His music may not please (as well as the new hair color), but in terms of look is not wrong one. The chic 90s dress by Etro is enchanting, as are the platform shoes.

Rosa Chemical e Rose Villain: 7

With the false eyelashes and the cut out blazer, the tattoos on his face and the timbre of his voice, Achille Lauro is a bit too much.

Coma Things and Baustelle: 7

The tartan look halfway between Boy George and the 2023 trend. Only they can.

Madame: 8

Madame’s makeover from the last year is something incredible: not only that super trendy fringe but the Off white dresses that fit her perfectly. What envy.

Mr. Rain: 8

I have that leather jacket too.

Mengons: 9

Stop everyone because in addition to having practically already won the Festival (tomorrow’s evening is superfluous) Mengoni has finally found his look with a sparkling tank top and white suit. Halfway between George Michael in Versace and the glittering guardian angel of the Ariston. Promoted with full marks.

Colapesce Dimartino and Carla Bruni (8)

She fasted two weeks to get into the Versace catwoman suit, she says. In our opinion they weren’t even necessary.

Giorgia and Elisa (9)

Suit with Dior waisted jacket for Giorgia, high-neck dress (sequined) for Elisa, signed by Stelle McCartney. If there wasn’t the revival of the 2000s in the middle we would have loved them anyway because this performance is the most beautiful thing seen on TV in a month now.

Arisa and Grignani (5)

We are busy commenting on the fetish dress but the fact that he and she have decided to sing on two totally different octaves distracts us. The dress, however, was the same worn shortly before by the violinist Laura Marzadori. End.

Tananai (10) and Biagio Antonacci (7)

It’s official: Tananai best dressed man of the Festival. Biagio Antonacci holiday village 1992.

Lazza and Emma: 8

Not twins (fortunately), finally two similar looks that make their own. Super rock Emma’s blazer with leather boot-trousers. promoted.

Clare Francini: 8

After an initial curtain sitting in the stalls, the co-host of the evening descends the stairs in the Diva version with a capital D: blue velvet Jessica Rabbit dress with puffy sleeves (“they look like wings”, she jokes), without forgetting the handbag shape of a padlock in turn in the shape of a heart. Character.

Lorella Cuccarini and Olly: 9

Lorella please teach us how to get to almost 60 wearing that little black feathered dress just like you. Meanwhile, Olly chooses a look from the protagonist of Grease who goes bowling. The whole works.

Elodie (9), BigMama (7)

He had said it and he did it. “I want to be p *** in the sense of arrogant femininity, mistress of my physicality”. And in fact Elodie rings a look sexier than the other: tonight’s (Gucci) version is Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman with very high boots and more visible underwear than usual. BigMama instead focuses on the Spiderman onesie.

Aries and San Giovanni: 6

It seems that the “twin” look is the must for Sanremo 2023: here, however, the Charlie Chaplin effect is a little too marked. Enough with these Bermuda shorts, then.

Cover evening, the lineup

Aries & Sangiovanni – “Permanent center of gravity” (Franco Battiato)

Will & Michele Zarrillo – “Five Days” (Michele Zarrillo)

Elodie & BigMama – “American woman” (Lenny Kravitz)

Olly & Lorella Cuccarini – “The night flies” (Lorella Cuccarini)

Utimo & Eros Ramazzotti – Medley by Eros Ramazzotti

Lazza & Emma & Laura Marzadori – “The end” (Nesli, reinterpreted by Tiziano Ferro)

Tananai & Don Joe & Biagio Antonacci – “I would like to sing like Biagio” (Simone Cristicchi)

Shari & Salmo – Sugar Medley “You have chosen the devil in me”

Gianluca Grignani & Arisa – “Destination paradise” (Gianluca Grignani)

Leo Gassmann & Edoardo Bennato & Quartetto Flegreo – Medley by Edoardo Bennato

Article 31 & Fedez – Medley Article 31

Giorgia & Elisa – “Light (Tramonti a nord est)” (Elisa) / “Sun and blue” (Giorgia)

Colapesce Dimartino & Carla Bruni – “Blue” (Adriano Celentano)

I Cugini di Campagna & Paolo Vallesi – “The strength of life” (Paolo Vallesi) / “My soul” (I Cugini di Campagna)

Marco Mengoni & Kingdom Choir – “Let it be” (The Beatles)

Gianmaria & Manuel Agnelli – “What is not there” (Afterhours)

Mr. Rain & Fasma – “Something big” (Cesare Cremonini)

Madame & Izi – “Via del campo” (Fabrizio De Andrè)

Coma_Cose & Baustelle – “It will be because I love you” (Ricchi e Poveri)

Rosa Chemical & Rose Villain – “America” ​​(Gianna Nannini)

Modà & Le Vibrazioni – “Come to me” (The Vibrations)

Levante & Renzo Rubino – “Living” (Vasco Rossi)

Anna Oxa & Iljard Shaba – “A cheap emotion” (Anna Oxa)

Sethu & Bnkr44 – “Charlie fa surf” (Construction Site)

LDA & Alex Britti – “Today is me” (Alex Britti)

Mara Sattei & Noemi – “Love Forever” (Gigi D’Agostino)

Paola & Chiara & Merk & Kremont – Medley by Paola & Chiara

Colla Zio & Ditonellapiaga – “Salirò” (Daniele Silvestri)

