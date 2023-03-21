Home Health Chicken stew | > – television – broadcasts AZ
Chicken stew

Chicken stew

This time, Zora Klipp is harvesting flat-leaf parsley and coriander in the beds of NDR television gardener Ole Beeker in Uelzen. Because as a spice for the tajine with chicken, these herbs should not be missing. Zora makes fluffy pan bread, cucumber spinach salad with yoghurt and sesame and white bean puree with the stewed chicken. Lars Odefey is visiting Zora’s garden kitchen: He is a poultry farmer and runs a small farm in the east of the Lüneburg Heath.

Recipe: Tagine with chicken, lemon and pan bread

Recipe: cucumber spinach salad with yoghurt and sesame

