“Chicken supreme with oriental salad” mouth-watering!

Chicken supreme with oriental salad is a complete and delicious dish, perfect to enjoy with family or friends. Antonio Paolino, well-known chef and TV host, prepared this delicious recipe during the May 22, 2023 episode of It’s always noon.

To prepare the chicken supreme, you need 4 pieces of chicken, 150 g of plain yogurt, a teaspoon of sweet paprika, the juice and peel of a lime, 30 g of soy sauce, 5 whole eggs, 350 g of nachos and 500 g of peanut oil. For the oriental salad, on the other hand, you need 300 g of basmati rice, 150 g of bean sprouts, 2 carrots, a spring onion, 100 g of green chillies, 200 g of cooked edamame, basil, mint, chives, salt and pepper. Finally, for the yogurt sauce, you need 200 g of low-fat yogurt, 5 chives, the juice of a lime and extra virgin olive oil.

We start the preparation by placing the chicken in a bowl and marinating with yogurt, sweet paprika, soy sauce and lime juice and peel. We cover and leave to marinate in the fridge for an hour. Meanwhile, beat the eggs with salt and pepper and coat the chicken in the nacho breading. Fry in a pan with plenty of hot oil and brown on both sides. Drain on kitchen paper to dry excess oil.

In a wok, fry the onion in julienne strips with a little oil. Add the diced carrots, the sliced ​​green chillies, the beans and the bean sprouts. Season with salt and pepper and cook for a couple of minutes over high heat. Add the cooked rice and cook quickly.

We put the fried chicken in the oven for 20 minutes at 120° and then we serve it cut into slices over the ready-made rice. Complete with the yogurt sauce, prepared by mixing the low-fat yogurt with chives, lime juice and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Finally, add a few fresh basil leaves and our dish is ready to be enjoyed.

In conclusion, chicken supreme with oriental salad is a tasty and nutritious dish, perfect for all occasions. Thanks to Antonio Paolino’s recipe, we can prepare it comfortably at home and surprise our guests with a refined and delicious dish.

“Cooking is the art of improvisation” said the great chef Ferran Adrià and Antonio Paolino is an example of this with his recipe for chicken supreme with oriental salad. Cooking is not only technical but also requires creativity and the ability to adapt. Antonio demonstrates that he knows how to combine different flavors and ingredients to perfection, creating a complete and tasty dish. Even at home we can follow his example and indulge ourselves with what we have available in the kitchen, without giving up our imagination.

This recipe proposed by Antonio Paolino for It’s always noon seems to be delicious and complete thanks to the presence of chicken, rice and oriental salad. Each well-matched ingredient creates a symphony of flavors and aromas, satisfying different palates. A chicken cooking alternative is also presented for those who prefer a lighter but equally tasty version. And you, which one do you prefer? Marinate chicken or cook it directly in the oven?