Hello doc, my son turned two in December. From the age of 3 months he suffers from a very strong atopic dermatitis all over his body equal to burns. By making inquiries we learned of the child’s multiple allergies: he does not eat milk and milk derivatives, wheat, eggs, kiwis, cashews. He does not appear to be celiac from the analyzes.

Unfortunately he has always had a difficult relationship with food and also with milk, in fact he has always been a child with a weight below the average even if just for the length percentiles. He has always manifested vomiting with every allergic reaction and severe skin rashes with a reaction also to the airways.

With great effort we try to prepare different meals for him despite the fact that there are not many foods available, but he refuses to eat the second courses. He chews everything, but if I offer him a second course in the form of a meatball or in the form of a simple escalope chicken breast with vegetables he doesn’t eat it. In this way it is difficult for me to give him the right caloric intake with proteins. Legumes save my life at lunch, but at dinner it becomes very difficult for me to come up with something.

How can I help him? He takes a special milk for multi-allergies called nutramigen LGG, because he vomits all other types of milk. In your opinion this milk at the age of two is still right? Or should I switch to another type of milk? Thanks for your attention.