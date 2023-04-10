Breastfed children learn more easily

Breast milk is the most natural and best food for an infant. Breastfeeding therefore undoubtedly has many advantages: The composition of breast milk always adapts to the needs of the child, so that it is optimally nourished. Breast milk also contains important antibodies and protects the child from numerous diseases. Breastfeeding even reduces the risk of type 1 diabetes and cot death; breastfed children also have a healthier intestinal flora, fewer ear infections and fewer digestive problems ( 1 ). Mothers also benefit from breastfeeding, as it reduces their risk of breast cancer, among other things.

In a study of University of Glasgowwhich will be in spring 2023 PLOS Medicine was published, it was shown that breastfeeding also has a positive effect on a child’s later learning abilities. We presented a study on this topic back in 2012, in which researchers found that diet in the first two years of life can even affect IQ (comfortable foods and IQ).

Non-breastfed children are more likely to have a learning disability

For the Glasgow study of 2023, data from more than 190,000 children were analyzed ( 2 ). The scientists wanted to examine the extent to which nutrition in the first few weeks of life influenced the later development of the children. Of the children in the study, 66.2 percent were bottle-fed, 25.3 percent were breastfed, and 8.5 percent were mixed-fed during the first six to eight weeks of life.

A total of 12.1 percent of the children then had special educational needs during their pre-school and school years. Affected children are either physically, mentally or cognitively impaired in such a way that they need additional support in order to be able to do their schoolwork.

If one now compares the children who had received breast milk in the first few weeks of their lives with those who only received bottle feeding, it was shown that the latter had a significantly higher risk of suffering from a learning disability at some point or of needing special educational support .

Breastfeeding reduces the risk of learning disabilities by 20 percent

Compared to the exclusively bottle-fed children, the risk of learning difficulties was 20 percent lower in the exclusively breastfed children, and it was still 10 percent lower in the mixed-fed children. In addition, the exclusively breastfed children had fewer emotional and behavioral problems (their risk was 20 percent lower) and even fewer physical health problems (here the risk was 25 percent lower). Emotional disorders include, for example, excessive shyness, anxiety, a tendency to social isolation or hypersensitivity (increased sensitivity).

Number of children with learning difficulties is increasing

One reason for the study was the fact that the number of children with special educational needs is constantly increasing. In Scotland, it almost quadrupled between 2010 and 2018 – and in Germany, too, the number of affected children is continuously increasing ( 3 ). The result is a significant burden for society and, of course, for the children affected and their families. Because children with special educational needs have more absenteeism, need more support overall, including at home, are bullied and abused at school and ultimately achieve a lower educational qualification.

Breastfeeding for healthy learning development

dr Michael Fleming, who conducted the study at the School of Health and Wellbeing the University of Glasgow said: “We know that many women find it difficult to exclusively breastfeed for the full six months recommended by the WHO. However, a shorter duration and even a short duration of mixed feeding (i.e. a combination of breastfeeding and bottle feeding) can also be beneficial for a child’s learning development.” It is therefore important that breastfeeding takes place at all, even if it’s only for a few weeks and even if is not exclusively breastfed, but bottle-feeding is supplemented.

The nutritional method in infancy is therefore a risk factor that can be influenced for the development of learning difficulties and learning disabilities and the resulting need for special educational support.