Children’s sleep: the mistakes parents make according to a neurologist. What are the risks you run

Children’s sleep also depends on parental behavior which can often be wrong and lead to important risks.

Rest is essential for adults, even more so for children children and therefore it must be fostered in the appropriate way by the parents.

There are many widespread habits and completely wrong that are done every day, putting the health of the child at risk.

Children’s sleep: mistakes not to be made absolutely

Pay attention to night rest, at any age, it is a kind of law that guarantees health and well-being that must be paid close attention to. Not sleeping properly is not only annoying but it’s also dangerous and that’s why you need to act on your mistakes.

The first thing to never do is put the baby to sleep later on the weekend. The estimates are very clear and show that only 48% of children actually go to sleep at the right time every day. You need to have a timetable and always respect it so that there is a stable rhythm also with regard to the release of cortisol. A change that occurs only at the weekend is destructive for the body, it represents a serious problem that should not be underestimated.

Another important question concerns the growth because usually the older the child gets the less attention is paid. Even during adolescence we need to give rules, 30% of boys by the age of 17 sleep less than they should. Pay attention to your sleep patterns, schedules, device usage before going to sleep. Recognizing the signals is essential, when children don’t sleep well they are nervous, irritable, have attention deficits and are fatigued, they can have even more important disturbances. We often think it’s age, character but sometimes it’s just a matter of wrong practices.

Sleep must be natural, absolute no to sedatives or anything else to induce it. Structuring a behavior, as explained by the specialists, is something important that the child will have for life. Inducing or facilitating sleep is not good. Doctors also specify that sleep with one screen on it is not a good practice, often the child is left with a TV, tablet and the like to help him sleep. Better to avoid, read a story to help him rest but no screens and artificial lights at least an hour before sleep, these only excite the little one and therefore make the next sleep much more difficult. The practice would also be useful for teenagers and adults, even if it is much more difficult to manage in practice.