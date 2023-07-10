Cholera Resurfaces in Sardinia After 50 Years: Patient Hospitalized in Cagliari with Stable Condition

Cholera Resurfaces in Sardinia After 50 Years

Sardinia, Italy – In an alarming turn of events, cholera has made a comeback in the region of Sardinia after a hiatus of 50 years. An elderly man from the town of Arbus has been admitted to the infectious disease department of the Santissima Trinità hospital in Cagliari with a confirmed case of cholera. Fortunately, his condition is stable and showing signs of improvement.

Reports suggest that the patient, who suffers from heart disease, has been hospitalized for five days. The source and date of his infection remain unknown, as he has not recently traveled abroad. The man experienced the first symptoms approximately a month ago, making it difficult to pinpoint the exact time of infection.

Authorities have initiated epidemiological checks on the patient’s family members residing in the Medio Campidano area, but so far, they have shown no signs of illness. Tests are being awaited to confirm their safety.

The emergency unfolded on Tuesday when the elderly man arrived at the Is Mirrionis hospital after being treated in another healthcare facility. He had been experiencing gastrointestinal issues but did not respond to initial treatments. Subsequently, doctors suspected the presence of the cholera bacterium and promptly initiated investigations, leading to the patient’s transfer to the infectious diseases department of the Santissima Trinità hospital.

Following protocol, the necessary precautions were taken, although the diagnosis of cholera had not been confirmed. However, subsequent tests revealed the presence of the Vibrio cholerae bacteria. Treatment specific to cholera was immediately administered and has shown positive results with the patient’s condition improving. The mayor of Arbus has been informed of the situation.

Cholera is a severe bacterial infection that primarily spreads through contaminated food or water. Poor sanitation and hygiene practices can contribute to its transmission. The resurgence of cholera in Sardinia after such a long period raises concerns about the region’s public health measures and the need for further investigation to prevent any potential outbreaks.

In other news, pregnant women in Sardinia will soon have access to free non-invasive prenatal testing called “Nipt” to ensure the health of their fetus. Additionally, a groundbreaking case has emerged where a woman, sterile due to a rare disease, has successfully become a mother through assisted fertilization, marking a significant milestone in reproductive medicine.

As authorities continue to investigate the source and extent of the cholera outbreak, it is crucial for individuals to prioritize personal hygiene and follow proper food and water safety measures to prevent further transmission of the disease.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

