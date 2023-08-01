Cholesterol: what it is, diagnosis, how to lower it and useful tips to keep it under control

Cholesterol is essential for our body. However, it can become a threat when blood levels are too high. That’s why it’s important to maintain a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet.

Cholesterol, despite being often seen as an enemy to health, is actually a vital component of our body. This lipid is essential for the structure and functionality of cell membranes. In addition, he is involved in the production of steroid hormones, bile acids e vitamin D.

However, when blood cholesterol levels they are too tallcan become a problem. The buildup of this substance can clog arteries, causing narrowing or interruption of blood flow. This can in turn lead to serious pathologiesamong which heart disease e stroke. It is therefore essential to pay close attention to this condition to preserve heart health and prevent life-threatening risks.

Cholesterol: a threat that should not be underestimated

It is important to note that there are two main types of cholesterol: the LDL cholesterol (low-density lipoprotein), often called “bad cholesterol“, and the HDL cholesterol (high-density lipoprotein), o “good cholesterol“. LDL cholesterol is what can build up in your arteries and cause problems, while HDL cholesterol helps remove LDL cholesterol from your system, thereby reducing your risk of heart disease. The diagnosis of high cholesterol is usually based on blood tests called a “lipidogram” or “lipid profile”.

The causes of elevated cholesterol levels can be multiple, including one unruly lifestylea bad dietil overweight and theobesitythe habit of smoke and the lack of physical activity. Symptoms, on the other hand, can vary, but often include tiredness, dizziness, numbness or cramps in the limbs due to the presence of atherosclerotic plaques.

Other cues may include mental confusion e headache caused by reduced blood flow to brain cells that are not properly supplied with oxygen; but also chest pain, with a strong sense of oppression or constriction. Also, it’s important to note that high cholesterol often doesn’t have obvious symptoms until it causes serious problems like heart disease.

To keep the cholesterol under controlit is crucial to take a combined approach that includes one balanced lifestyle, regular physical activity and, if necessary, the use of medications. Therefore, forget about smoking and choose a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats and fish. Finally, if these measures are not enough, the suggestion is to consult a specialist in the sector.

