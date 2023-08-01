A girl found dead in Terra Nostra

A dead girl was found in the sector Our land of Jaramijó, for “The water intake” in between Villamarina and the area behind GIR headquarters.

He body The girl’s body was in a state of decomposition and apparently had a furrow on the neck, but that must be verified in the autopsy.

But for this reason, the authorities presume that the women they suffocated her.

Luis Canopolice chief, said that in the area where the body was found, there were no ballistic signs, but the area is still being checked.

The residents of the area informed the ECU-911 They found a body in the area.

It is presumed that it is the girl who could have been taken to the place where a motorcycle.

In the place there were clothes, which are presumed to be the girl’s. She was naked.

It is estimated that the body has been in place for at least a week.

In the place there was no document that identifies the person found dead.

In Manta there is a complaint of a missing womanbut it has not been verified if it is her.

It is the eighth body found dead in rural areas and places full of weeds in the last three weeks between Manta, Montecristi and Jaramijó.

A man was found dead in Colisa, Montecristi and two men in Los Sauces de Manta on July 14.

Then a man was found on the Jaramijó-Rocafuerte road. In addition, it was found two dead men in the Río Manta commune of Montecristi.

In the area of ​​the mouth of the Donkey and Manta RiverA body was also found near the beach.

