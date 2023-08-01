Home » Peru registers inflation of 0.39% in July
News

Peru registers inflation of 0.39% in July

by admin
Peru registers inflation of 0.39% in July

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Lima, a reference for Peru, increased 0.39% in July, compared to 0.15% in June, driven by the rise in tourist and cultural services, reported Tuesday the National Institute of Statistics and Informatics (INEI).

With this July result, the price variation in the last 12 months was estimated at 5.88%, indicated the official institution.

In the first seven months of the year, accumulated inflation was 2.92%.

“The monthly result was mainly influenced by the rise in prices reported by the consumer divisions: Recreation and Culture (1.08%), Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (0.72%), Restaurants and Hotels (0.59 %)”, among others, according to the INEI.

The monthly report of the INEI highlighted that the higher prices in Recreation and Culture are due to the increase in tourist packages (4.1%), cultural services (2.8%) and the increase in the pay television service (6.4 %), admission to cinemas (0.4%) and subscription to streaming services (1.1%).

The increase in pet food prices (1.0%) also pushed up inflation, the report noted.

Peru closed 2022 with inflation of 8.46%, above the Central Bank’s goal of 3.0%, amid the clash of powers between the Executive and Congress. In 2021 inflation was 6.43%.

See also  Absenteeism, triggered the blitz on the Municipality of Palermo. Eight employees under house arrest, 43 under investigation

You may also like

A 4-year-old girl falls from her scooter, serious...

From August 11, units will leave for El...

Impressive shooting in full concert of ‘Maelo’ Ruiz...

The Unique Youth of High School Graduates Choosing...

Sala: ‘Estimated damage from the storm in Milan...

Doctor Denis Mukwege flies to the aid of...

Unleashing the ‘Monsters’: Cartels in Mexico Arm Up...

This is how the vehicular traffic plan is...

Auto sales up 8.75% in Italy in July...

The Security Council ends the mandate of MINUSMA,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy