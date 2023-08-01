Peru registers inflation of 0.39% in July

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Lima, a reference for Peru, increased 0.39% in July, compared to 0.15% in June, driven by the rise in tourist and cultural services, reported Tuesday the National Institute of Statistics and Informatics (INEI).

With this July result, the price variation in the last 12 months was estimated at 5.88%, indicated the official institution.

In the first seven months of the year, accumulated inflation was 2.92%.

“The monthly result was mainly influenced by the rise in prices reported by the consumer divisions: Recreation and Culture (1.08%), Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (0.72%), Restaurants and Hotels (0.59 %)”, among others, according to the INEI.

The monthly report of the INEI highlighted that the higher prices in Recreation and Culture are due to the increase in tourist packages (4.1%), cultural services (2.8%) and the increase in the pay television service (6.4 %), admission to cinemas (0.4%) and subscription to streaming services (1.1%).

The increase in pet food prices (1.0%) also pushed up inflation, the report noted.

Peru closed 2022 with inflation of 8.46%, above the Central Bank’s goal of 3.0%, amid the clash of powers between the Executive and Congress. In 2021 inflation was 6.43%.

