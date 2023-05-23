Chorea, the disease similar to a “dance”: what it is and how to diagnose it

Chorea is a disease that is considered similar to a “dance”, but it is not well known: let’s see what it is and how it is diagnosed

There are numerous motor and pathophysiological disorders that afflict people all over the world, but often do not receive the attention and awareness they deserve. These disorders can have a significant impact on the quality of life of patients and their families, but the lack of information and social stigmatization can make it even more difficult to address certain issues in detail.

The absence of discussion and information about these disorders can have a negative social and individual impact. In fact, often the lack of awareness can lead to a delay in diagnosis and treatment, reducing the opportunities to improve the quality of life of many people and to act on the problem in a targeted way by starting therapeutic courses aimed at tackling the problem also at a psychological level as well as doctor. Among the disorders that are talked about too little is what is defined as “dance disease”, called Còrea.

The cases of chorea and the various symptoms

It is undeniable that many motor and pathophysiological disorders are widespread in today’s society. Among these is the chorea di Huntington, an inherited genetic disorder affecting the central nervous system, characterized by involuntary and uncontrollable body movements, known as choreas, as well as cognitive and psychiatric symptoms.

Huntington’s disease is caused by a mutation in the huntingtin gene, which causes the brain to overproduce an abnormal protein, progressively damaging nerve cells and leading to degeneration of the basal ganglia (a group of nuclei located in the brain, important for motor control, as well as many other functions regulating emotion, behavior and learning), a region of the brain involved in the control of voluntary movements.

I symptoms of Huntington’s chorea they can vary from person to person. Usually, however, they include involuntary movements, difficulties with coordination and balance, problems with memory and cognition, mood changes and behavioral changes. There are treatments and therapies that can help manage symptoms and improve patients’ quality of life, but a definitive cure for this disorder has not yet been found. THE psychiatric symptoms instead they can be predominantly apathy, depression, anxiety, irritability and, only in a minority of cases, severe states of psychosis and mania.

Huntington’s chorea is a problem that can appear around the age of 30-50. In reality, however, it is possible for it to appear at any age.

The definition of “disease of dance” is given precisely because of hyperkinetic movement disorders. In fact, the term Còrea also defines the presence of short, abrupt, unpredictable involuntary movements that can occur in the limbs, neck and face. These types of problems can also interfere with speech, swallowing, posture and gait.

Support and research for the disease

Also, it is a disease that can be inherited in an autosomal dominant manner, which means that an individual has a 50% chance of inheriting the defective gene if one of the parents is affected. In any case, early diagnosis and access to adequate medical and psychological support are essential to manage the disease and to offer adequate support to patients and their families.

Thanks to the rapid progress that is being made in the research of genetics and biochemical mechanisms in the world of science, the possibility of Diagnostics this disease, which often still struggles to be recognized even in the most expert centres, in a more targeted way. Among the clues that guide the differential diagnosis of chorea, the analysis of the family and pharmacological anamnesis, the evolution of the disease, the concomitant diseases and a meticulous clinical examination, and a very deep and targeted work that requires precision, it will be possible to have a much clearer picture.