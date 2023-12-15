Christmas, how to enjoy the holidays without damaging your heart: (very useful) advice for your health without giving up the dinner

The Christmas holidays are a time for celebration and indulgence, but it is important to keep in mind the impact that festive foods can have on heart health. Cardiologist Francesco Barillà, president of the Italian Society of Cardiology Foundation, has some advice for enjoying the holidays without compromising heart health.

Barillà emphasizes the importance of focusing on lunches and opting for a light dinner if you have indulged during the day. He also recommends staying active and avoiding sedentary behavior after a meal. Taking a walk with family or spending time outdoors can help to burn off excess calories and mitigate the effects of the richer foods typically eaten during the holidays.

In addition to being mindful of portion sizes and alternating between lighter and richer foods, Barillà suggests avoiding excessive consumption of sweets. Moderation is key when it comes to enjoying holiday treats in order to lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Other tips for protecting heart health during the holidays include choosing fresh, healthy foods, watching portion sizes, staying hydrated with water, and engaging in physical activity such as a post-meal walk.

As the holiday season approaches, it’s important to keep in mind the impact of festive foods on heart health and take steps to mitigate any potential risks. By being mindful of food choices, portion sizes, and physical activity, it is possible to enjoy the holidays while also taking care of heart health.

