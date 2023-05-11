Cimino Hospital in Termini Imerese, 16 kg tumor removed – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – PALERMO, MAY 11 – The surgical team of the “Cimino” hospital in Termini Imerese was engaged for 9 hours in a delicate operation for the removal of a rare retroperitoneal tumor weighing 16 kg on a 59-year-old patient . 4 surgeons took turns at the operating table: the head physician, Giacomo Urso, Gabriele Spinelli, Maria Angela Di Maggio and Donatella Costanzo. which can always manifest themselves in different ways involving important anatomical structures. The choice of approach, although studied in the preoperative phase, must be faced directly on the operative field and ‘sewn’ on the patient”.



The patient’s long anesthesia was treated by the specialist, Sara Di Miceli, of the Anesthesia and Intensive Care service of the Cimino Hospital, directed by Bruma Piazza, while the nursing team was coordinated by Salvatore Dolce. “The patient – Urso explained – was discharged after a delicate post-operative period, grateful for the care received from the entire surgical team”.



The UOC of general surgery of Cimino has been identified as a reference center in the regional network of the Pdta for the treatment of colorectal cancer. “It is an important result for the Termini Imerese hospital – concluded Urso – by now surgery tends to be increasingly ultra-specialist as well as minimally invasive, and it is with this in mind that our Region has addressed itself by identifying and rewarding the structures with more significant results. We are proud to have brought an example of good healthcare to this area, happy with the health given to our patients”.



