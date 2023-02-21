The cinnamon is a spice that is obtained from the inner bark of some species of trees belonging to the genus Cinnamomum. Cinnamon is native to Sri Lanka and other parts of South Asia and has been used as a spice since ancient times.

Cinnamon is known for its sweet and aromatic taste and is often used in cooking to flavor sweets, biscuits, cakes, bread, tea and coffee. Cinnamon is also a common ingredient in many cuisines around the world, including Indian, Middle Eastern, and European cuisines.

Additionally, cinnamon has been used medicinally in many ancient cultures. Cinnamon contains some beneficial substances, including polyphenols e antioxidants, which can help reduce inflammation and improve heart health. However, as with all spices and herbs, it’s important to use cinnamon in moderation and consult a doctor before using it as a natural health remedy.

What are the contraindications for cinnamon?

Cinnamon is a so-called “safe” spice, however, as a precaution, it is contraindicated for:

people with heart disease;

people with stomach ulcers;

people allergic to this plant;

pregnant women and newborns (before 6 months).

These people should consult their doctor or gynecologist before taking cinnamon, whether for dietary or therapeutic use. Also, cinnamon is contraindicated in children under 6 months, but it is possible to start using it above 6 months.

It is fair to point out that cinnamon, in the form of essential oil, is dermocaustic, that is, it can cause irritations, even burns of the skin and mucous membranes such as the mouth, eyes, oesophagus, etc. Therefore, it should not be used pure on the skin, but must be diluted to at least 3% and it should be avoided to take it orally, even diluted.

