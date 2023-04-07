The first Italian City Plug makes its debut in Brescia, the wonderful idea by A2A to cover the most critical “grey area” of electric mobility: the still unexplored middle ground between public and private charging. Perhaps not today, but certainly long before the fateful date of 2035, when electric vehicles in circulation will approach one million units, it will not be possible to do without them.





City Plug of A2A, the CEO Mazzoncini: “In the family only electric cars, including the old retrofitted 500” – Video interview

With the inauguration in Brescia today of the premiere City Plug station in via Bovesindeed, A2A «intends to support the development of private electric mobility in urban contexts thanks to a solution that responds to the specific needs of residents and is also accessible to citizens without a private parking space». In short, it provides a first slow charging hub, mainly at night, aimed at residents without a garage or private parking space in which to install the wallbox for recharging their electric vehicle. The importance of the event is underlined by the presence at the inauguration ceremony of the general staff of A2A in full force, by the Chief Executive Officer Renato Mazzoncini to the CEO of A2A E-Mobility Fabrio Pressi. The President of Giugiaro Architettura was also present Fabrizio Giugiaroand the Councilor for Mobility Policies of the Municipality of Brescia Federico Manzoni.

A slow charging hub at low cost was missing…

The City Plug charging hub in Brescia debuts with six columns, five of which supply 100% “green” certified electricity at 7.4 kW of power, also accessible to cars

electric with small batteries e ibride plug-in. All managed by a single power station which divides the available loads: if all are occupied, we arrive at just over 1.2 kW. Two have reserved stalls, the others are free. The design of the column is the result of a internal competition among A2A employeesthen revised and developed by Giugiaro Architecture. The new columns also guarantee the user a low-cost recharge service.

City Plug by A2A: an idea to bring throughout Italy

In the plans of the Lombard multi-utility, the City Plug model will be extended to the other cities served by A2A. In perspective a the whole national territorywhere the company plans to expand. In every metropolitan area there will have to be more than one recharging hub, in order to allow electric car owners to recharge at night at a maximum distance of 5 minutes from home. Already the agreement with the Municipality of Brescia includes two others in Street Renato Serra and in Via Torino.

Thanks to a balancing system on the various outlets, controlled by specific software, they allow handle the power load to keep the network stable. At the same time maximizing the number of cars connected to the single device.

«With these infrastructures, A2A is offering an absolute novelty in electric mobility: a more widespread and affordable service model for everyone, sustainable for the city and for those who decide to drive electric» he declares Renato Mazzoncini. «For the e-mobility segment, A2A’s strategic plan provides for over 280 million euros of investments by 2030».

Fabrizio Giugiaro: “Pleasant and low-impact columns”

Fabrizio Giugiaro comments: «Seeking to promote sustainability is part of our intent in every sector in which we operate. We are consequently honored to have given our stylistic contribution to this project, which combines form and function as in the best tradition of our design. The design path developed with A2A focused on rendering the columns are aesthetically pleasing and have little impact in the urban context. With the aim of creating an object that is iconic and immediately recognizable by all users».

With their innovative structure and the small size guarantee a

minimal footprintand fit harmoniously into theStreet furniture.

Access to the City Plug columns will be enabled through the A2A e-Mobility App and the RFID Card and with those of the other interoperable top-up service providers. Looking ahead, withdrawals could be integrated with domestic supply contracts. Already today, A2A customers enjoy top-up plans on favorable terms install 1,000 columns low power a Milano and about 22,000 nationwide.

