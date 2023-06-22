All eyelid disorders: from chalazion to stye

Eyelid disorders are very common, but too often we tend to ignore and underestimate them: what they are and how to recognize them.

If the eyes are very important to carry out the simplest daily actions, it is essential to underline how fundamental the function of the eyelid is. In fact, we are talking about a part of the body that has the task of protecting the eyes, but which is quite delicate and sensitive.

How many times have you noticed swelling, bubbles, strange swellings on the eyelids? It’s about ivery unpleasant inconveniences due to the bad habit of constantly touching the face with dirty hands.

From here, therefore, it is clearly understood why not only is it important to pay attention to gestures of this kind, but also why it is essential to understand which eyelid disorders could be treated.

Common type eyelid problems

Not only the sty, among the most common disorders of the eyelid there are many others. And some, we guarantee you, are truly alarming.

Most common eyelid disorders (tantasalute.it) chalazion among the most popular. It is an inflammation of the glands found inside the eyelids. If the impact is minimal, a small sore bubble, sometimes red, can be seen which can grow and degenerate, becoming increasingly inflamed and hard, making it difficult to open the eye. If the chalazion is a in its infancy, heat represents a technique optimal to go to reduce the inflammation. There are special hot bags that are found in the pharmacy to put in the microwave and then place on the eye. In cases where, on the other hand, the situation has degenerated, then it is essential to proceed with the intervention for removal. The procedure is simple, with local anesthesia and takes a short time; Another problem affecting the eyelid is the ptosis, or the lowering of the area above the eye. This pathology is more severe because prevents you from seeing properly, pushing to even have an incorrect posture. Among the causes there are congenital factors: cataracts, eye tumors, diabetes, diseases, use of contact lenses. The treatment in this case is surgical, therefore it is necessary lift the eyelid to go to avoid further damage to eyesight;Less known is the rolling of the edge inward. This is a very serious and important pathology because the eyelashes invade the eye and can cause an ulcer. The initial symptoms are tearing, red eyes and discomfort in direct light. It mainly affects the elderly because the tendons weaken and therefore the tissue loses strength. It can also arise when associated with other pathologies or trauma. Also in this case the only way for the treatment is the surgical one; distichiasi it is an anomalous positioning of the eyelashes which, instead of facing outwards, are directed towards the inside of the eye and are therefore very annoying. In this case it may well be compromised lachrymation and therefore it is essential to intervene surgically. It is not an easy operation because the positioning must be completely changed but it is still done under local anesthesia and without hospitalization.