The nature of Covid-19 is still shrouded in mystery. In fact, three years after the outbreak of the pandemic, there is still no certain answer as to how the virus that kept the whole world in suspense was born and developed. Several studies in the past have tried to clarify things, but subsequent research has disassembled the previous ones and today there is one that causes discussion more than any other, leading to a new territory of confrontation between the US and China.





Covid born in the laboratory, the US report

The latest study on Covid-19 comes from the US Department of Energy. According to reports from the Washington Post, in fact, according to the American body, the nature of Covid-19 would be found in Chinese laboratories, with the virus that would then develop in the rest of the world due to a serious mistake.

For the US, underlines the FBI on behalf of Chief Christopher Wray, the virus would have originated from a laboratory in Wuhan and, subsequently for a potential accident, it would then have developed in the rest of the world. China, continues the Bureau, then tried to counter and obfuscate the problem.

The virus, therefore, would have been created in the laboratory according to what for Americans is nothing more than a new way of warfareor with lethal bacterial weapons.





China responds to American accusations about Covid

The response to the United States was not long in coming from China, with Beijing flatly denying the allegations. Indeed, Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said that China has always supported and participated in the scientific tracing of the new coronavirus and that the laboratory leak was deemed “highly unlikely” from the China-WHO team of experts who visited the Wuhan laboratory in early 2021.

For China, in fact, the WHO has provided a study “widely recognized by the international and scientific community”.

The accusations of politicizing the virus

After accepting the charges, Beijing then counterattacked by pointing the finger at the United States. Indeed, China once again underlines that American intentions include politicizing the virus.





In fact, Covid-19 seems increasingly to lean towards a political issue, with the US decision to field intelligence studies which confirms this to China. “They began to slander us by claiming that Beijing could supply Russia with ‘lethal weapons’. Now he has re-proposed the question of traceability of the origins of viruses” they said from Beijing, with the Chinese reiterating the concept: “The question of traceability of the origins of the virus has been used by US politicians as an all-powerful political tool, which can be pulled out at any time to disgust people due to its unverifiable and difficult-to-disprove nature.”



