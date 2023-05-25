Colon cancer: If you see four warning signs, you should see a doctor

The death of singer Tina Turner has caused shock around the world. She died on Wednesday after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, as a spokesman said in the evening. In addition to kidney failure, she also battled colon cancer.

More than 60,000 new cases of colon cancer in Germany every year

Colorectal cancer is the second most common type of cancer in Germany – this type of tumor in particular can be detected and treated early.

Around 61,000 people are diagnosed with colon cancer each year, a good third of which affect the rectum.

Around 24,600 people die from this cancer every year.

This is shown by the numbers in Germany from the Felix Burda Foundation.

If you have four signs, you should see a doctor

“One of the most telling symptoms to always be aware of and to be cleared up by a diagnostic colonoscopy is the visible blood in the stool“, explains Berndt Birkner. The internist with a focus on gastroenterology is a member of national and international gastroenterological societies, works voluntarily for the Felix Burda Foundation, among others, and received the Federal Cross of Merit in recognition of his services to quality management in medical care and early detection of colon cancer.

If blood is visible in or on the stool when going to the toilet, this is an important warning sign that you should have examined, the doctor describes in an interview with FOCUS online.

Three other symptoms that are warning signs and make a colonoscopy urgently necessary because they can not only be associated with cancer but also with an intestinal obstruction are: