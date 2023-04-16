Colorful program and special insights

This year’s program at the Federal Ministry of Health is geared towards presenting less well-known healthcare professions to young people. For this reason, the training courses for the profession of dietician, for the technical assistant professions in medicine and for orthoptists are taking part for the first time at the Future Day in the Federal Ministry of Health. In addition, the health and nursing training as well as the professions in the rescue service, in particular the training as an emergency paramedic, will be presented again. There will also be a presentation of the midwifery profession.

To the background

The annual day of action is aimed at pupils from the 5th grade and aims to encourage young people to use the diversity of their talents and to be interested in jobs that are usually assigned to the “opposite sex”.