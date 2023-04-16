road closed, water and gas cut off for families

A chasm opened tonight in via del Cassano in Secondigliano. The sewer sank, hole of 10 meters. On site Civil Protection, local police and Abc.

A huge chasm opened up in the street in Naples last night. The road surface collapsed suddenly in Via del Cassano, on the border between Secondigliano, Capodimonte and Miano, in the northern area of ​​the city. The collapse probably occurred due to bad weather, with the incessant rain that has hit the city since yesterday. The collapse, according to what Fanpage.it learns, took place at number 60. The police immediately intervened on the spot Civil protection of the Municipality of Naples and Fire fighters, who immediately cordoned off the area, in order to avoid any risk for passers-by and vehicles. While the Local police he’s patrolling the area. The road was closed to traffic.

The sewer has collapsed, the road is closed

According to preliminary information, it seems that the road has sunk due to the collapse of the sewer which is 10 meters deep. The latter would have also dragged the sewer more to the surface, which is about 4 meters deep. The issue, therefore, does not seem to be resolved quickly, even if the ABC, the water company, is already working with its workers to make the sewers safe and restore them.

Hole of 10 meters, suspended the supply of water and gas

The sinking took place gradually starting at 3.30 without involving any means. The intervention of the Civil Protection and the Fire Brigade was immediate on the spot. In the early hours of the morning, the abyss widened further until it reached a diameter of ten meters and about eight meters deep. The area is manned by the Local Police with diversion of traffic on Corso Secondigliano e Via de Pinedo. The ABC technicians are at work checking the two sewer pipes and the subservices present in the area of ​​the collapse and the supply of water and gas has been temporarily suspended. The ABC is evaluating the installation of water supply columns in the area.

Fanpage.it’s photo

Another sag in the same street in 2021

A major collapse in via del Cassano took place on January 20, 2021, about two years ago. In that case, the road surface of the Secondigliano road had given way, swallowing a car parked next to the sidewalk. Also in that case the intervention of the city’s Civil Protection had been necessary to be able to cordon off the area and make it safe.

The crash of 2021

Meanwhile, the Civil Protection of Campania yesterday extended and extended the weather alert already active for rains and thunderstorms to the entire regional territory until 6am on Monday 17 April. The level of criticality, i.e. the hydrogeological risk due to thunderstorms, is yellow throughout the territory. Storm phenomena will be characterized by forecast uncertainty and rapidity of evolution and could be accompanied by hail, lightning and gusts of Frito. The rainfall, in some points of the territory, will therefore be sudden and intense. Should there be a further extension for the whole day on Monday, the Municipalities they may consider schools closed due to weather conditions.

(updated at 11.00)