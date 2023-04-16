He experienced the war in Ukraine, now he helps in the fight for the extra league. Will a war refugee become a Kladno executioner?

Zlín’s hockey players are helped in their efforts to break back into the Czech top competition for the first time with a good and unconventional joker. He is the 20-year-old promising Ukrainian Stanislav Sadovikov, who escaped from the war in his native country last year and found refuge in the Czech Republic, where his performances are attracting the attention of other clubs. He will not be missing even in the just-starting tie with the Kladno Knights. “He went through a difficult period and it certainly drives him forward,” describes legendary defenseman Jan Srdínko in the hockey program Příklep.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

