FDP in the Bundestag is critical of Cosco’s entry into Hamburg | > – News

Status: 04/16/2023 11:16 a.m The discussion about the planned Hamburg port deal with the Chinese shipping company Cosco continues. Now the FDP in the Bundestag is in favor of the entry of the Chinese state-owned company being re-examined.

The Terminal Tollerort is critical infrastructure – that’s how the Federal Office for Information Security sees it. Research by NDR, WDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung had uncovered. In an interview with NDR Info, the deputy chairman of the FDP parliamentary group, Gyde Jensen, finds clear words: “If you ask me personally, I would say that there should be a complete ban, a total ban on participation in the port of Hamburg, because we don’t want it able to afford to continue to provide smaller and smaller pieces of a jigsaw puzzle that China wants to complete in Europe”.

FDP refers to China’s entry into other ports

According to her, the Hamburg location should not be viewed in isolation. Other EU ports in which Cosco is involved should also be taken into account: “These are the ports with the highest turnover, that is Rotterdam, Antwerp, Valencia, Piraeus. If something else were added to the map in Hamburg, we would be much more critical than many in the SPD parliamentary group”. You can hear the whole interview with NDR Info here.

The decision rests with the federal government

This makes it clear: China‘s entry into Hamburg’s port terminal in Tollerort is once again the subject of lively discussion in the federal government made up of SPD, Greens and FDP. Originally, the Chinese shipping company Cosco wanted to take over more than a third of the terminal. However, the criticism was great. Subsequently, last October, the federal cabinet decided on a so-called partial prohibition, which only permits the acquisition of shares in Cosco of less than 25 percent. Concerns about the new classification of the Tollerort terminal also came from the Critical Infrastructure Working Group, an independent group consisting of 42 experts. They also advise reassessing the deal and canceling it if in doubt. The federal government has to decide on this.

