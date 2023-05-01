Combat scale insects naturally: Do you know these remedies?

Houseplants or plants in winter quarters in particular are quickly affected: the scale insect makes itself comfortable on the plant parts above ground, spreads at lightning speed and weakens your beloved roommates. While the plants outside are mostly protected thanks to various beneficial insects, those inside are more likely to become victims. Act quickly to prevent spread! You can fight scale insects naturally as follows:

Fight scale insects naturally: what makes them so harmful

When it comes to scale insects, the big culprits on our plants are always the same: scale insects, scale insects and mealybugs. They all suck the sap of the plant, thereby depriving it of the nutrients it needs to thrive. But not only that: the scale insect, for example, also releases pollutants back into the plant and thus weakens it even more quickly. They are usually found on the leaves (especially along the leaf veins) and stems. Their excretions cause the leaves to become shiny and sticky over time.

What to do against scale insects? These tools have proven themselves

Acting quickly is important to save your plant. It won’t die too quickly, but you can drastically minimize the damage if you fight the scale insects naturally as soon as possible. The longer you wait, the longer it will take the plants to recover. But what helps against scale insects? We have already mentioned a few remedies such as rapeseed oil and washing-up liquid as well as how to fight scale insects with coffee in this article. But there are more:

Important NOTE: You should test each remedy on a small area beforehand to determine whether the plant tolerates it at all. Only after that you can apply it to the whole plant.

Get rid of lice on houseplants without special means

If you take your time, you can easily remove the pests by hand. Since they don’t crawl around wildly, it isn’t particularly difficult to catch them. For example, with a very light infestation, you can use a damp cotton swab to scrape off the lice. This also works under running water, for example with the help of a shower head. You can also rinse off the sticky leaves at the same time.

Also keep in mind that one or the other scale insect could also be in the substrate. To prevent them from spreading again after your rescue operation, you should change the soil if you fight scale insects naturally.

Potassium soap and spirit, especially in the case of a stronger infestation

With a solution of the ingredients mentioned, you can spray the entire plant and take action against the pests even with a heavy infestation. You can then treat those areas where a particularly large number of lice collect. For this purpose you can:

dab the solution onto the affected areas with a brush.

soak a cloth in the solution and wipe the affected areas.

Work with a solution according to this recipe: Dissolve 20 g of potash soap in one liter of water. The water should be hot for this purpose. As soon as the soap has dissolved, mix in another 5 ml of spirit. Stir well and allow the solution to cool. Don’t use it too hot! Put them in a spray bottle, spray the plant and then use as described above.

The miracle cure par excellence: nettle stock against pests and as a fertilizer at the same time

Nettle stock is particularly popular as a fertilizer, but can also drive away pests and even prevent them. How do you prepare it in a small amount for the houseplants to fight scale insects naturally?

You can collect fresh stinging nettles or use dried ones to fight scale insects naturally. How it works:

200 g fresh nettles or

20 g dried nettles

cold water

Crush the leaves and pour cold water over them. It is best to prepare the brew in the evening, as it should be able to steep for at least 8 hours. That way you can use it first thing in the morning after straining it. The easiest way to apply the home remedy against scale insects is to use a spray bottle.

Oregano as an alternative to nettle

Use oregano in the same way as nettles, only the amount is slightly different. Again you have the choice between fresh and dried leaves – you need 100 g of this or 10 g if it is dry. No matter what you choose, this time they will be infused with hot water (1 liter). The advantage is that the brew is sufficiently infused and strained in just 15 to 20 minutes. Now let the liquid cool down and always dilute it with water (3:1) before use.