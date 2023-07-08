«Come and work in the most beautiful city in the world». The anti-crisis campaign

Venezia fence medici. «Doctor, doctor, the most beautiful city in the world awaits you”. At the heart of a colorful and captivating drawing that incorporates the characteristic sinuous shapes of the palaces and bridges of Venice, there is a smiling doctor with his stethoscope around his neck. He points the instrument towards the bell tower of San Marco. «Being a family doctor in the most beautiful city in the world? To general practitioners who, from other regions or other countries, intend to propose their candidacy to carry out their activity in Venice, the Ulss3 Serenissima health agency offers all possible support”. This is the promise on which the campaign just launched by the Venetian city is based, in a difficult historical moment for all of Italy.

“In a national context that presents an ever increasing difficulty in finding doctors and faced with the ever more acute shortage of family doctors – reads the presentation of the campaign that will travel on social networks – Ulss 3 Serenissima is always looking for doctors of General medicine. The company, in fact, can confer temporary assignments of general practitioner to cover the territorial areas that are lacking in Venice, the historic center and the islands. Subsequently, these same positions may become open-ended positions according to current legislation”. But it doesn’t end there.

«To meet the professional interested in the role – explains Ulss3 – the Company, together with the Municipal administration, can: make available a clinic at a subsidized fee; accompany the professional in the search for accommodation; make free parking available at the gates of the city», is the promise. On the site all the information on the deficient areas for which white coats are sought. The campaign-appeal was also projected onto the façade of the Civil Hospital in Venice. «Today more than ever – recites the guiding voice in a video – Venice needs those who take care of it, it needs those who choose to exercise their most noble function in the homes and among the people of this fragile and spectacular city». For its part, the video continues, the city “offers an unparalleled quality of life” in a “fabric of life and relationships that no other in the world can guarantee”