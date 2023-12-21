Home » Community of Madrid brings request to Interterritorial Council of National Health System
Health

Madrid requests not to penalize family medicine places with the draft Royal Decree

On Thursday, the Community of Madrid presented a request at the in-person plenary session of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) to the Ministry of Health and the Autonomous Communities. The request is not to penalize Family Medicine places with the draft Royal Decree establishing the specialty of Urgencies and Emergencies.

Fátima Matute, the Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, expressed concerns about the lack of clarity in the text of the Royal Decree and emphasized the need for a plan with an economic impact. She highlighted the importance of differentiating family places from emergency places and ensuring an increase in the much-needed places.

In addition, Matute pointed out the necessity for an economic impact plan to address the accreditation of teaching units, availability of tutors, and the impact on current Emergency Department staff. She voiced concerns about potential job changes and the division of family medicine places due to the introduction of the Emergency specialty.

Regarding the change in the professional classification model, Matute stated that the issue is not under consideration by the regional government as the change has not been requested.

In response to the increase in COVID-19 cases, Matute stressed that the Madrid system is prepared to meet the peaks in demand and could serve as an example for other regions.

Finally, addressing the possibility of prohibiting smoking on terraces, Matute emphasized the need for prevention and dialogues with the sectors involved. She expressed support for smoking cessation units and advocated for advocating freedom through dialogue and collaboration with the affected parties.

