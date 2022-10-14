In one of the first episodes of the television series Modern Life, a beautiful Anne Hathaway shows how difficult it is for someone living with a mental disorder to keep their job despite competence, ability and commitment. The spring that will allow her to take back her life from a professional point of view, as well as a personal one, will however be the understanding on the part of her boss, who extends a hand to her and helps her to rise, recognizing the role that her young lawyer may have in the office, despite the prolonged absences related to his bipolar disorder.

Struggle