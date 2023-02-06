We inform you that the compensatory measure (aptitude tests) for the recognition of the qualification of dietician obtained abroad will be held in Building D Room D 19/A, I floor of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Rome Tor Vergata Via Montpellier , 1 – 00133 Rome, according to the following calendar:

28 February 2023, 9 am

written test and, to follow, practical-oral test for those who have passed the written test.

Only those who have received the executive decree of attribution of the compensatory measure with relative transmission note, to whom, however no invitation letter will be sentwill be able to participate in this exam session.

The information necessary to be able to participate in the compensatory measure, the relative application form, the personal data sheet (to be sent to the university) and the procedures for carrying out the tests are contained respectively in the file listed below.

Candidates must also present themselves with a suitable safety device (mask) since part of the test could take place within the health facility of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic.

The Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, as required by current safety provisions, will guarantee: