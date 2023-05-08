Home » Compensatory measure for the recognition of qualifications of nurses, pediatric nurses obtained abroad – Session of June 2023
Compensatory measure for the recognition of qualifications of nurses, pediatric nurses obtained abroad – Session of June 2023

The compensatory measure (aptitude tests) for the recognition of qualifications as nurses and pediatric nurses obtained abroad will be held at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery Room 1 A1 of the University of Rome Tor Vergata Via Montpellier 1 00133 Rome, according to the following schedule :

  • 20 June 2023, 9 am
    Written test followed by an oral test for those who pass the written test.

Only those who have received the executive decree of attribution of the compensatory measure with relative transmission note, to whom, however no invitation letter will be sentwill be able to participate in this exam session.

Candidates who attended the last session on 23 May 2023 will not be able to register for the exam session

The information necessary to be able to participate in the compensatory measure, the relative application form, the personal data sheet (to be sent to the university) and the procedures for carrying out the tests are contained in the following files:

The Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, as required by current safety provisions, will guarantee:

  • the choice of one or more classrooms of suitable size to guarantee the distance between candidates of at least 1 meter

  • the cleaning and sanitization of the candidates’ and Commission’s workstations

  • hand sanitizing gel available to candidates and Commission members

