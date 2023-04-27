Conference “Population aging and disabling diseases”

The final conference of the CCM-Central Action project was held on 27 April 2023 Work: targeted prevention policies and interventions and work-life balance strategies between gender differences, job reintegration and population aging funded under the 2019 CCM program tender in collaboration with Inail, with the aim of helping to identify prevention strategies and tools useful above all for the empowerment of corporate and non-corporate prevention figures, in particular in relation to issues such as the aging of the working population and the employment/reintegration of workers with disabilities.

The theme of Work life balance has been the subject of attention by the European Parliament since the Resolution of 13 September 2016 on the creation of labor market conditions favorable to the balance between private and professional life, starting from the observation that “the reconciliation between professional, private and family life must be guaranteed as a fundamental right for all” he goes so far as to state that “… well-designed and implemented reconciliation policies must be considered as an essential improvement of the working environment, capable of creating good working conditions and well-being at a social and professional level .

Immediately after the start of the project activities, the Sars-CoV-2 pandemic revealed an important criticality, that of the protection of “fragile people” as a whole and the protection of occupational health and safety of “fragile workers”, towards the virus.

From this also derives the call of the European Strategy 2021 – 2027 to “evaluate and address the risks with particular regard to the groups most affected by the pandemic, such as people with disabilities”; it is therefore necessary to implement knowledge of OSH also from the point of view of frailty and disability, taking into account the impact of chronic-degenerative diseases on work.

Chronic non-communicable diseases (Mcnt) – cardiovascular diseases, tumours, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes – constitute the main public health problem worldwide: they are, in fact, the first cause of morbidity, disability and mortality and, as reported in the National Prevention Plan (PNP): “their impact causes high human, social and economic damage, with a forecast of a further increase in the social and economic burden in the coming years due to the progressive aging of the population, with a consequent increase in the number of subjects with reduced autonomy, poor social inclusion and less participation in active life”.

The Conference, in addition to representing a moment of transfer of some results of the project, also intends to favor the integration of knowledge on the themes of the CCM Central Action with objectives and results of projects of the Call for Collaborative research (Bric) financed by Inail.

