University of California science team: Aliens are expected to answer Earth’s radio calls as soon as 2029 | Big Vision

For more than 100 years, humans have used radio waves to communicate on Earth. Is there any chance that these waves leak into space and be intercepted and answered by aliens? A team of scientists at the University of California believes aliens could contact Earth as soon as 2029.
Scientists have recently traced the path of powerful radio transmissions from Earth to multiple distant spacecraft and determined which stars, and any planets around them that may host alien life, are best suited to intercept the messages, reports PopSci. .
The research team created a list of stars that will encounter signals from Earth within the next century, and found that an alien civilization, if any, could send a reply message as soon as 2029. Their findings were published March 20 in a publication of the Astronomical Society of the Pacific.