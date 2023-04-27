University of California science team: Aliens are expected to answer Earth’s radio calls as soon as 2029 | Big Vision

For more than 100 years, humans have used radio waves to communicate on Earth. Is there any chance that these waves leak into space and be intercepted and answered by aliens? A team of scientists at the University of California believes aliens could contact Earth as soon as 2029.

Scientists have recently traced the path of powerful radio transmissions from Earth to multiple distant spacecraft and determined which stars, and any planets around them that may host alien life, are best suited to intercept the messages, reports PopSci. .

The research team created a list of stars that will encounter signals from Earth within the next century, and found that an alien civilization, if any, could send a reply message as soon as 2029. Their findings were published March 20 in a publication of the Astronomical Society of the Pacific.

Howard Isaacson, an astronomer at the University of California, Berkeley, said: “This is the famous idea of ​​the astronomer Sagan (Carl Sagan) during his lifetime.” In 1997, “Contact” was based on Sagan’s story. (Contact), it describes that a scientist involved in the “Search for Extraterrestrial Civilization Project” (SETI) found evidence that there are aliens on a planet 26 light-years away from the earth, and chose to send out radio wave signals, Actively engage with each other. The research team calculated that in 2002, NASA sent radio waves to the “Pioneer 10” probe through a routine communication agreement. stellar remnants) have also been detected. If there is an alien life to give a reply, it can be sent back to Earth as soon as 2029. See also TIMEX's "Race Against TimeX" at FORTNITE becomes the official timer of the Metaverse Previous transmissions to Voyager 2, Pioneer 10 and Pioneer 11 have all reached at least one planet.

