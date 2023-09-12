Chasing Dreams and Defying Labels: Little Ghost Wang Linkai’s 2023 Tour and Journey in the Music Industry

“Little Ghost” Wang Linkai, the popular singer and rapper, is set to kick off his highly anticipated 2023 tour in May. The tour will span four cities in China: Shenzhen, Beijing, Nanjing, and Shanghai, before culminating in Chengdu on September 16. Despite his hectic schedule, the hardworking artist is determined to successfully wrap up the concerts and then focus on creating new music.

During a recent interview, “Little Ghost” appeared a bit fatigued after working until late hours. He carried a dragon fruit-shaped shooting doll in his hand, absentmindedly playing with it while answering questions. Wang Linkai described himself as a contradictory person, often torn between persistence and adaptability.

The upcoming tour is based on his 2022 solo album “DEADLINE,” showcasing his unwavering dedication to music and willingness to push boundaries. The majority of the songs performed will be from the album, which have been reimagined and rearranged for this tour. Wang expressed the hope of performing in Fujian, where his parents reside, in the future, as it holds sentimental value to him.

Despite being labeled as a rebellious and unconventional artist, “Little Ghost” believes that rap music has the ability to fuse with various genres, such as Chinese style, classical, rock, and jazz. He strives to maintain his individuality and refuses to conform to societal expectations. However, he acknowledges the struggle between staying true to his artistic vision and appealing to the mainstream market.

Over the years, “Little Ghost” has participated in various music variety shows, including “Our Song” and “King of Crossover Singers.” While he enjoys the unique experiences and collaborations these shows offer, he expressed concern over the lack of emphasis on original music. He believes that original musicians are being deprived of opportunities to showcase their work and reach a wider audience.

Despite facing doubts and criticisms from the outside world, Wang Linkai remains steadfast in his passion and commitment to music. He feels a sense of duty to prove himself and refuses to be swayed by others’ opinions. Reflecting on his journey, he reminds himself to trust his own judgment and stay true to his ambitions.

As a child, he faced skepticism from his parents about his varied interests, but it was through his love for dancing that he discovered his true passion. Now, he is determined to prove to his parents and the world that he can succeed on his own terms.

Although “Little Ghost” may not have many close friends, those who know him best do not see him as the star he has become. His down-to-earth nature and genuine personality have earned him loyal friendships that transcend his celebrity status.

As he embarks on his 2023 tour, “Little Ghost” Wang Linkai continues to challenge himself and push music boundaries. With his unwavering dedication and passion, he strives to make a lasting impact in the music industry and create a legacy that goes beyond his current success.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

