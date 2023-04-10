The constant craving for chocolate could indicate an important deficiency: let’s find out the reasons for this cocoa addiction.

Cocoa is an ingredient full of benefits, healthy and that, of course, lightens life. Consumed in moderate quantities, cocoa has numerous healthy effects, however, when the desire for chocolate becomes excessive, almost an obsession, it can indicate a certain deficiency. What does this addiction mean?

Even cocoa can be considered a drug, soft drugbut that can give a certain dependence. Recent studies, in fact, have highlighted the continuous desire for chocolate with some physical needs. Having a constant craving for chocolate can indicate the lack of a micronutrient essential for the organism. What are we talking about?

Chocolate addiction: Could indicate a deficiency of a micronutrient

As pointed out by some medical studies carried out recently, the chocolate addiction can be traced back to one magnesium deficiency, essential mineral for our body. For multiple causes, such as a period of severe stress, the change of season, an incorrect diet and many other factors, can lead to micronutrient deficiency.

Between micronutrients we find magnesium. This chemical element is able to support general health, relieving various pains, such as muscle pain or headaches, fatigue and improving concentration. Micronutrients we need to maintain a certain neurological balance. Neurons try to restore stability within the organism.

The organism, after a certain period, enters a sort of vicious circle, generating a sense of habituation, which pushes the search for foods containing the same micronutrients that are missing. Cocoa, as well as all its derivatives, creates a very strong addiction. However, there is an alternative to chocolate, albeit of a different kind.

Instead of dessert, rice can be eaten, or sugary fruits, such as bananas or peaches, or dried fruit, such as walnuts or almonds. Even legumes or potatoes can make up for this lack. In short, if you realize you are addicted to chocolate, and if you consume too much of it every day, we have the alternativemuch healthier.



Obviously, it is necessary to solve the problem upstream and investigate whether one is subject to an actual one magnesium deficiency. In that case, you have to deal with one specific dietor resort to taking mineral supplements.

