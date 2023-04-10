Home Health Constant craving for chocolate, you may suffer from a deficiency
Health

Constant craving for chocolate, you may suffer from a deficiency

by admin
Constant craving for chocolate, you may suffer from a deficiency

The constant craving for chocolate could indicate an important deficiency: let’s find out the reasons for this cocoa addiction.

Donna Golosa (Canva – inran.it)

Cocoa is an ingredient full of benefits, healthy and that, of course, lightens life. Consumed in moderate quantities, cocoa has numerous healthy effects, however, when the desire for chocolate becomes excessive, almost an obsession, it can indicate a certain deficiency. What does this addiction mean?

Even cocoa can be considered a drug, soft drugbut that can give a certain dependence. Recent studies, in fact, have highlighted the continuous desire for chocolate with some physical needs. Having a constant craving for chocolate can indicate the lack of a micronutrient essential for the organism. What are we talking about?

Chocolate addiction: Could indicate a deficiency of a micronutrient

Girl bites chocolate bar (Canva – inran.it)

As pointed out by some medical studies carried out recently, the chocolate addiction can be traced back to one magnesium deficiency, essential mineral for our body. For multiple causes, such as a period of severe stress, the change of season, an incorrect diet and many other factors, can lead to micronutrient deficiency.

Between micronutrients we find magnesium. This chemical element is able to support general health, relieving various pains, such as muscle pain or headaches, fatigue and improving concentration. Micronutrients we need to maintain a certain neurological balance. Neurons try to restore stability within the organism.

The organism, after a certain period, enters a sort of vicious circle, generating a sense of habituation, which pushes the search for foods containing the same micronutrients that are missing. Cocoa, as well as all its derivatives, creates a very strong addiction. However, there is an alternative to chocolate, albeit of a different kind.

IF YOU WANT YOU CAN SUBSCRIBE TO OUR TELEGRAM CHANNEL AND FOLLOW OUR VIDEOS AND OUR STORIE SU INSTAGRAM e TIKTOK

Instead of dessert, rice can be eaten, or sugary fruits, such as bananas or peaches, or dried fruit, such as walnuts or almonds. Even legumes or potatoes can make up for this lack. In short, if you realize you are addicted to chocolate, and if you consume too much of it every day, we have the alternativemuch healthier.

Obviously, it is necessary to solve the problem upstream and investigate whether one is subject to an actual one magnesium deficiency. In that case, you have to deal with one specific dietor resort to taking mineral supplements.

See also  Palù: 'If the EMA anticipates the vaccine between 5 and 11 years, in Italy on Monday' - Health

You may also like

According to a study, the pill increases the...

What to do if myopia in a child...

These nail designs are trending!

Usa, shooting in Kentucky: at least five dead...

Abbiocco after lunch, what is it due to?...

At Easter: spring kitchen from DAS! Cooking Studio...

Berlusconi hospitalized in San Raffaele: the news on...

HuidaGene appoints new members for the Scientific Advisory...

Moderna: “We are experimenting with anti-cancer vaccines. Ready...

Minister Gröhe on the 2016 federal budget

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy