The unknown sprayed traffic signs, the Alharting town sign, four cars, three street lamps, a ticket machine, three garbage cans and a bus stop shelter over a distance of around 2.6 kilometers. Some of the sprayers have also immortalized themselves on the street and on walls in a bright pink-orange.
Police are asking for information
The name “Lukas” should play a role in the act. As reported by the police, the letters “L”, “LUK” and “LUKAS” can be read several times on the “works”. The Leonding Police Inspectorate asks for information by calling 059133/4136-100.
info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.
info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.
info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.
Add the theme to your themes.