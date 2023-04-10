Mahir Mulalić had an emergency operation on his left ear, and he revealed the details on his Instagram.

Source: Kurir televezija / printscreen

The winner of the Zvezde Granda competition ended up undergoing emergency surgery. Mahir Mulalić since his triumph, he has been working hard and performing, but now he is also forced to take a break.

He spoke from the hospital ward, and the photo he posted on his Instagram story upset many fans. His whole head is in bandagesand he explained what kind of intervention he had. Mahir had an ear surgeryand judging by his words, the surgical procedure was not terrible and he is recovering successfully.

“This is how I would like to thank everyone who wished me a speedy recovery. Namely, I had an emergency operation on my left ear. Everything is okay, the problem is solved, and we will soon have fun and hang out at my performances. Stay alive and healthy,” he explained. is Mahir.

Source: Instagram/mulalic/printscreen

This is how Mahir celebrated the victory:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!