Contaminated Lidl meat – that’s how dangerous multi-resistant germs are

Chicken meat from Lidl’s own brand “Metzgerfrisch” often brings multi-resistant germs onto the plate. In addition, some dangerous pathogens were found on many of the pieces of meat. RTL was the first to report the results of a laboratory test commissioned by the Albert Schweitzer Foundation.

“The vast majority of samples are contaminated with pathogens that are potentially dangerous for humans. The high proportion of antibiotic-resistant germs on the meat is absolutely worrying,” emphasizes Imke Lührs, specialist in internal medicine and board member of doctors against factory farming, the potential danger for humans.

What does Lidl say about the contaminated meat?

The group told RTL: “All items are subject to extensive quality controls along the entire supply chain. With our specially defined Lidl internal limit values, we are usually even stricter than the legal requirements.

Which resistant germs are in Lidl meat?

The enzyme ESBL, which makes the bacteria found on the meat immune to several common antibiotics, was detected in 71 percent of the samples. The majority of resistant bacteria (75 percent) are faecal germs Escherichia coli which can trigger various diseases, for example urinary tract or gastrointestinal infections through to sepsis.

In addition, the laboratory found pathogens such as The enterococcus (25 percent of samples), Campylobacter (18 percent of samples) and salmonella (1 Probe).

Enterococci can cause urinary tract infections, endocarditis or even blood poisoning. Campylobacter and Salmonella are mainly responsible for diarrheal diseases.

A total of 51 samples of chicken meat products (all husbandry type level 2 “Barn Plus”) were examined. These were taken in January and February 2023 in eight randomly selected Lidl stores across Germany. Only six samples were unremarkable.

How dangerous is it if I eat contaminated chicken?

Antibiotic-resistant germs do not immediately make you ill. However, in people with a weakened immune system or those who take antibiotics, resistant germs can spread and lead to infections that are difficult to treat. In an emergency, the chances of survival are then lower. In addition, many standard treatments and surgeries in modern medicine can be complicated by antibiotic resistance.

And what many experts call the “silent pandemic” is taking on ever-greater proportions around the world. An international team of researchers has just analyzed global data on antibiotic use and resistance. Their result: where farm animals receive large amounts of antibiotics, the probability of antibiotic-resistant germs in humans is also higher – and vice versa.

Almost 100,000 tons of antibiotics for animal breeding are sold every year, writes the group led by Laith Yakob from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine at the University of London in the journal The Lancet Planetary Health.

What are multi-resistant germs?

Antibiotics are substances that act against bacteria. However, through genetic changes, the pathogens can develop resistance to the active ingredients, which they can also pass on to other types of bacteria.

At Resistance to several or even all available antibiotics is referred to as multi-resistant pathogens . Experts speak of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). They can lead directly or indirectly to fatalities.

Why are resistant germs a problem?

One thing in particular is problematic: multi-resistant germs cost people their lives. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that around 1.3 million people now die every year because antibiotics do not work on their infections. About 5 million people die each year worldwide related to antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

In Germany, there are 45,700 deaths a year that are related to resistant germs and a further 9,650 that are directly attributable to them.

According to the current analysis by Yakob and his team, the level of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in Germany is below average in a global comparison – despite a very high consumption of antibiotics in animal husbandry. The researchers conclude from such deviations that there are other factors. According to this, antibiotic-resistant germs are more common in a country, for example, the higher the death rate due to inadequate hygiene measures. Resistant pathogens are also more common the lower the gross domestic product is.

“Designing interventions around this holistic picture of resistance will be critical to addressing what has quickly become one of the greatest threats to global health,” says Yakob.

What should be done against multi-resistant germs?

Anyone who processes chicken or other meat should always comply with the strictest hygiene regulations: General recommendations for preparation include, for example, cooking the meat well, cleaning the chopping boards well and never chopping the vegetables directly with the meat knife. However, that alone is not always enough to avoid infection with the germs.

Avoiding unnecessary and incorrect applications as far as possible is therefore an important measure against the spread of resistance. The Albert Schweitzer Foundation and 15 other animal welfare organizations are calling on Lidl to implement the standards of the European Chicken Initiative to improve the living conditions of the chickens. In this way, Lidl can also reduce the health risk from germs from the stable. The animal protection organizations had published shocking details from several chicken farms run by Lidl suppliers last year.

The research group also recommends stricter country guidelines and regulations for the use and prescription of antibiotics in animals and humans. In addition, with regard to antibiotics, government governance, transparency and accountability should be improved, particularly in countries with the highest burden of disease.