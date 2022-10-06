Another Wednesday 28 September recall was published by the Ministry of Health, and this time it is about pasta, withdrawn from supermarkets for “risk of allergens”. In the circular were also reported i contaminated batcheswith all the information to identify the packages involved and the risks associated with consumption.

Pasta withdrawn from supermarkets due to the risk of allergens: contaminated batches

The ministry of health, on 28 September, published two different recall forms concerning – in both cases – a specific brand of pasta. It concerns, in particular, the Pizzoccheri “Viva La Mamma” – cooked gastronomic preparation, of the Beretta brand.

The packs reported for “Presence of lupine allergen not declared on the label” I am:

lotto R652221019, identification mark of the plant IT 1784 L CE, name of the manufacturer PIATTI FRESCHI ITALIA SPA (headquarters of the plant VIA SILVIO PELLICO, 8 20056 TREZZO SULL’ADDA, Milan), Expiration date 19-10-2022, sales weight / volume 300 gr;

As reported by the ministry, the product does not report “cross contamination” from lupine allergen on the label, therefore it is not suitable for consumption by subjects sensitive to this allergen. For all other consumers, however, consumption does not involve any health hazard.

What is “cross contamination” and what are the risks

Con iThe term “cross contamination” refers to the so-called “Cross contamination”. Bacterial cross-contamination is scientifically defined as the transfer of bacteria or other microorganisms from one substance to another, which includes contamination with food allergens, chemicals or toxins common in food (here, for example, we reported a maxi recall of contaminated products).

There are three main types of cross-contamination:

“From food to food” which can occur for example with the addition of unwashed and contaminated lettuce to a fresh salad that contaminates the other ingredients;

which can occur for example with the addition of unwashed and contaminated lettuce to a fresh salad that contaminates the other ingredients; “From machine to food” as bacteria can survive for long periods on surfaces such as utensils, cutting boards, storage containers and food production equipment (which eventually contaminate the food they process);

as bacteria can survive for long periods on surfaces such as utensils, cutting boards, storage containers and food production equipment (which eventually contaminate the food they process); “From man to food”through the contract humans can easily transfer bacteria from their bodies or clothing to food during many stages of product preparation (for example, a person can cough in their hand or touch raw poultry and continue to prepare a meal without washing their hands. hands in the meantime).

In addition, raw, undercooked or improperly washed food can accommodate large quantities of bacteria, such as Salmonella, Clostridium perfringens, Campylobacter, Staphylococcus aureus, E. coli, and Listeria monocytogenes, which can harm your health when consumed and transfer by contaminating other products, just as indicated above. Here, for example, we talked to you about the maxi recall of products for salmonella risk, and just recently another case of Listeria was also reported (here the lots withdrawn).

The risks of lupine: how risky can a product contaminated with allergens be?

The presence of lupus in a product (if not reported) leads to some risks especially for allergy sufferers.

An allergy occurs when an individual experiences a negative and defensive reaction to something that for most people would be considered harmless. In other words, allergies are an overly sensitive immune response to a substance that comes into contact with the body. The substance that triggers this response is called an allergen.

Lupine is a legume most consumed and used in the Mediterranean, especially in the form of lupine flour. Lupine allergy is an emerging food allergy, with varying prevalence rates in different geographic regions.

The allergic reactions lupine, in particular, cause similar symptoms seen with other food allergens and can include:

urticaria;

oral itching;

swelling of the face, tongue or throat;

abdominal pain;

nausea, vomiting;

runny or watery nose;

respiratory difficulties;

cough, wheezing and cardiovascular symptoms, such as low blood pressure.

Some studies have also reported anaphylaxis following the ingestion of commercial products containing “hidden” lupine (i.e. not reported) and found that ingestion or inhalation of lupine also triggers asthma-like symptoms.