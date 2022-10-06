Bandai Namco released a new trailer for the “One Piece” game “ONE PIECE Time Travel Poetry” at the New York Comic Con starting yesterday (6th). This game will bring you back to the most classic story “Ara” Kingdom of Bastan”.

What many players are most curious about must be why they will return to Alabasta. According to the official statement, the plot arrangement this time is that the Straw Hat Pirates entered the memory of Alabasta through the mysterious power of others in order to regain their power. In the trailer, you can see the appearance of the original characters, including the highly popular Weiwei and Mei Li.

“ONE PIECE Time Travel Poem” was conceived and designed by Eiichiro Oda, the author of “One Piece”. The story is an original story. It will describe that the Straw Hats encountered a huge storm at sea and were blown to a mysterious island during the storm. At the same time, the crew was separated and started a new journey on the island, but they will be involved in a huge event. .

“ONE PIECE Time Travel Poem” will be released on January 12, 2023 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC (Steam) on January 13.