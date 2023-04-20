Home » CONTRACEPTIVES AND BREAST CANCER RISK Gynecology
CONTRACEPTIVES AND BREAST CANCER RISK Gynecology

The risk increases with the use of some contraceptives

The risk of breast cancer increases by 20 to 30% with the use of combined contraceptives and progesterone-only contraceptives. After 5 years of use, however, the absolute 15-year excess incidence is at most 265 cases per 100,000 users, according to a study published in PLOS Medicine.
“The use of combined oral contraceptives containing both estrogen and progestogen has previously been associated with a small increased risk of breast cancer, but there is limited data on the effect of progestogen-only hormonal contraceptives.” explains Kirstin Pirie of the University of Oxford, who led the working group. The researchers evaluated data from the Clinical Practice Research Datalink (CPRD) on 9,498 women under the age of 50 with invasive breast cancer diagnosed between 1996-2017, as well as 18,171 controls.
