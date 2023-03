Eggs are more versatile in the kitchen than almost any other food: boiled, roasted, baked, stirred. TV chefs Martina and Moritz prepare egg dishes from all over the world. For example Eggs Benedict, poached egg on toast or halved muffins. They’re all the rage in breakfast restaurants. Or eggs with Arabic spices in crispy dumplings, Asian eggs in a bowl. And, of course, there are also sweet egg dishes such as skimpy Kaiserschmarren from the Austrian pastry kitchen.